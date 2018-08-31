WARNING: Don’t Fall Prey to South Florida Lottery Scam

Investigators in South Florida are warning people about a lottery scam with a connection to the issue of immigration.

Pembroke Pines police say a well-dressed, Spanish-speaking man approached an 85-year-old man in a parking lot outside a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The victim couldn’t understand the man who pretended to not speak English.

Police say that’s when his accomplice, a woman who was in on scheme, stopped and offered to translate.

According to the victim, the scammer said he had a winning $1 million lottery ticket but couldn’t cash it in because of his immigration status.

He offered the victim and the woman a chunk of the winnings if they each gave him $30 grand.

The woman then called a bogus number on speaker phone and “confirmed” the ticket was real.

She came up with a bag of cash as a ruse and gave it to her partner to show good faith prompting the victim to go to his bank and withdrew his $30 thousand.

By the time the victim went into a store to redeem the ticket and discovered the scam, both scammers were gone along with his money.

Police say this is a common con job and warn you to ignore anyone who approaches you with a business proposition in a “parking lot.”

