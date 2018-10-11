Washington State Supreme Court declares death penalty unconstitutional

The Washington Supreme Court handed down a decision Thursday which outlaws the death penalty, making it the 20th state in the country to reject capital punishment.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously to abolish capital punishment, citing that the death penalty has been imposed in an “arbitrary and racially biased manner.”

The State v. Gregory ruling means that the sentences of death row inmates will be converted to life in prison.

Today’s decision by the state Supreme Court thankfully ends the death penalty in Washington. This is a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice.https://t.co/Ti6spYSc80 pic.twitter.com/TtuWQ0wmuY — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 11, 2018

In February of 2014, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a moratorium which affected nine people on death row.

Washington was the only state where inmates are offered the choice of death by hanging instead of lethal injection, the default method.

The last execution in the state took place in 2010, according to CBC News.

