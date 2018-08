The funeral for Aretha Franklin is underway at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.

Eighteen performers and more than 15 speakers will honor the Queen of Soul, including Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder and former President Clinton.

The massive 4,000-seat church is holding one final celebration of life for the 18-time Grammy winner after a week of tributes.

The funeral is expected to last more than five hours.

