WATCH: Conservative Writer Andy Ngo Attacked During Protest

Andy Ngo, a photojournalist and editor at conservative media outlet Quillette, was injured when a mob of antifa activists attacked him in Portland, Oregon, during a demonstration on Saturday.

The attackers, who wore black clothing and masks, were taking part in a counter-protest against numerous right-wing groups, including the Proud Boys.

Ngo says his attacker took his camera equipment.

Footage recorded by another journalist, The Oregonian‘s Jim Ryan, shows an antifa activist punching Ngo in the face, as others throw milkshakes at him.

Watch it here.

Ngo later tweeted:

Throwing milkshakes at right-wing politicians is a tactic typically used by British progressive activists.

Antifa rejects the use of violence except as a response to a physical threat. The group believes that the existence of far-right people, groups, and ideas is a type of provocation that justifies the use of violence against the far-right and their enablers.