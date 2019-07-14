WATCH: Crowd Boos as Billy Joel Focuses on Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton got a reaction they did not quite expect from the crowd at a recent Billy Joel concert in New York City.

On Thursday night, Joel told fans at the show, “I dedicate this next song to my good friends who are here tonight, Bill and Hillary Clinton,” just before going into his song, “Only the Good Die Young.”

Initial cheers from the crowd quickly turned into boos when the former first couple’s faces appeared on the jumbo screen.

Last week, Bill Clinton attempted to distance himself from billionaire and part-time Palm Beacher Jeffrey Epstein, after the convicted sex offender was once again arrested on new charges of conspiracy and child sex trafficking.