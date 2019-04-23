WATCH: Easter Bunny Takes Down Man Attacking Woman in Orlando

A street brawl in Orlando turned into a viral video moment when a good Samaritan broke up the fight – dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Antoine McDonald was walking through downtown Orlando in costume Sunday night when he spotted a man and a woman scuffling – and decided to hop in.

HOPPING MAD: The #Easter bunny gets into a fight in Orlando before a police officer steps in to break up the bunny brawl.

HOPPING MAD: The #Easter bunny gets into a fight in Orlando before a police officer steps in to break up the bunny brawl.

McDonald says he managed to pull the man off the woman – but says it took some rabbit thumping to keep him off.

McDonald says he’s surprised by the attention the video has received