Watch: Eddie Gallagher’s First Interview Since ‘War Crimes’ Acquittal

Navy SEAL Edward “Eddie” Gallagher joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday for his first interview since he was found not guilty of murder and attempted murder in the killing of a teenage ISIS fighter.

The 40-year-old was accompanied by his wife, Andrea, and attorney Tim Parlatore.

Gallagher, who was accused of fatally stabbing a 15-year-old ISIS member and taking pictures with the corpse in 2017, told Pete Hegseth he was “grateful to those who supported him through the process, including fellow service members, President Trump, and Republican Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Ralph Norman.”

In the interview, he addressed how numerous media outlets described as an accused war criminal.

“I believe they tried to frame me as a criminal from the get-go,” said Gallagher. “But we knew the truth the whole time; we knew I was innocent of these charges.”

Gallagher said he overcame it by “having my strong wife with me the whole time and my legal team fighting for me.”

Gallagher faced a total of seven criminal charges.

Tuesday, a San Diego jury found him not guilty of six of seven charges including premeditated murder, willfully discharging a firearm to endanger human life, retaliation against members of his platoon for reporting his alleged actions, obstruction of justice and the attempted murders of two noncombatants.

Jurors found Gallagher guilty of the seventh charge, posing for a photo with a casualty, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four months.

Gallagher was released on time served.

During the trial, jaws-dropped when another sailor confessed to killing the ISIS fighter by asphyxiation.

The revelation contradicted the testimony of at least several SEALs who said Gallagher stabbed the ISIS teenager.

Gallagher said a small group of SEALs “concocted” the accusations against him, arguing they do not represent the SEAL community as a whole.

“I want the nation to know this is not what our community is about, said Gallagher. “This community is full of elite warriors that I have been honored and blessed to work with for the past 20 years.”