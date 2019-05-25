WATCH: FL employee bathing in Wendy’s sink

A Wendy’s employee in Florida was fired after a video of him bathing in the restaurants sink went viral.

By Friday, the video had more than 700,000 views on Facebook and more than 13,000 shares.

In the video, the man is seen with no shirt or shoes, climbing into the sink filled with bubbles as the person recording the video, and others seemingly encourage him.

“Take a bath, take a bath, get in there,” someone in the background said.”

It’s warm, turn the jets on,” the man said as he covered himself with soap.

The viral video sparked outrage as many took to Facebook write poor reviews about the Milton Wendy’s.

