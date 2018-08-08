Watch: herd of cows assist FL police in arrest of car theft suspect

A herd of cows came to the aid of the Sanford Police Department in Florida on Sunday.

One of two suspects car theft was arrested after a failed attempt to evade police.

The man reportedly strayed onto the cows’ turf after crashing the stolen vehicle.

The herd repeatedly followed the suspect confining him until police were able to arrest him.

The best part is the incident was captured on video which can be seen above.

