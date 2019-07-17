[Watch] Ingrid Andress “More Hearts Than Mine” Feat. Karen Fairchild Kimberly Schlapman

I didn’t now this song could get any better, but it just did!

Ingrid’s ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ just got a little touch from the ladies of Little Big Town… Karen Fairchild Kimberly Schlapman hop on the track, and DAMN is it good!

Ingrid Andress stopped by for a WIRK FaceBook Live Lounge a few weeks back and we ALL fell in love with her, and you will too!

Catch Ingrid tomorrow (July 18) on Today.

Ingrid has also co-written songs for other artists including Vice’s “Steady 1234” and Charli XCX’s “Boys.

 

