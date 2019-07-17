[Watch] Ingrid Andress “More Hearts Than Mine” Feat. Karen Fairchild Kimberly Schlapman

I didn’t now this song could get any better, but it just did!

Ingrid’s ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ just got a little touch from the ladies of Little Big Town… Karen Fairchild Kimberly Schlapman hop on the track, and DAMN is it good!

Ingrid Andress stopped by for a WIRK FaceBook Live Lounge a few weeks back and we ALL fell in love with her, and you will too!

Catch Ingrid tomorrow (July 18) on Today.

Grab your coffee and tune in tomorrow morning to catch @IngridAndress on the @TODAYshow! pic.twitter.com/xGT5DcINhi — Warner Music Nashville (@WMNashville) July 17, 2019

Ingrid has also co-written songs for other artists including Vice’s “Steady 1234” and Charli XCX’s “Boys.