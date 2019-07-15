[Watch] Jimmie Allen Sings With His Musical Hero, Rob Thomas Of Matchbox Twenty

Dreams do come true, even if you are already living one yourself!

New country artist Jimmie Allen has been making a name for himself, and doing a damn good job at it… but this was more than a career moment, this was a lifelong wish that came true.

