[Watch] Jimmie Allen Sings With His Musical Hero, Rob Thomas Of Matchbox Twenty

Dreams do come true, even if you are already living one yourself!

New country artist Jimmie Allen has been making a name for himself, and doing a damn good job at it… but this was more than a career moment, this was a lifelong wish that came true.

Tonight my life was made. I got to sing on stage with my musical hero @ThisIsRobThomas His band @MatchboxTwenty is the reason I started singing.Thank You Matchbox for making great music, thank you for inspiring sooooo many musicians, writers and artists. I'ma gonna go cry now🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QI3Rws3byP — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 10, 2019

