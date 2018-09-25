[Watch] Jon Langston PRICELESS Reaction Hearing His Song On The Radio For The First Time

Jon Langston’s reaction to hearing his song on the radio for the first time is priceless!

Langston was driving down the road with his band when When It Comes to Loving Youcame on the radio, giving him the chance to hear it for the first time.

Jon Langston is currently opening for Luke Bryan on his 2018 Farm Tour

