President Trump is joining world leaders and veterans in Normandy, France today to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Trump continues a tradition for American presidents to honor the 160-thousand allied troops who landed June 6th, 1944, setting in motion the end of Hitler’s Third Reich.

Trump will speak soon at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place for nine-thousand-three-hundred-and-88 Americans who never returned.