WATCH: Live Coverage of Judge Kavanaugh Hearing

A new poll says that nearly six in ten Americans will watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sexual assault charges against Judge Brett Kavanaugh today.

The hearing is set to being at 10:00 am.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify in the Senate today, and is expected to refute allegations that he tried to sexually assault a 15 year old back in high school.

Protesters will gather on Capitol Hill to support his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who’s also scheduled to testify.

Women supporting Kavanaugh, meanwhile, are being bussed in from Virginia.

President Trump is not ruling out withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Trump made clear yesterday that he believes Kavanaugh’s strong denials of sexual assault and serious misconduct, but that he’ll watch the Senate hearing with an open mind.

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has questioned two men who say they, not Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, had a sexual encounter with Christine Blasey Ford during a party in 1982. Ford is the California college professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. A release by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley late last night says the men came forward and told the committee they “had the encounter with Dr. Ford that is the basis of this complaint.”

A South Florida man says the latest accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is not credible at all.

Sixty-three-year-old Richard Vinneccy of Coconut Grove told Politico that he dated Julie Swetnick for four years and, after they broke up, she threatened his family.

That prompted him to file a restraining order in a case that was eventually dismissed.

Swetnick claims that Brett Kavanaugh and a friend of his attended house parties where women, including herself, were sexually assaulted.

Kavanaugh and Ford are scheduled to testify this morning before the Committee.

