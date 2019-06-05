WATCH LIVE: D-Day Commemoration Event in Portsmouth

President Trump is attending D-Day commemoration events in Portsmouth, England this morning, alongside other world leaders from nations involved in that historic day. He addressed the crowd on hand to pay their respects, quoting the words of Franklin D Roosevelt.

Later today, the President will travel to Ireland for a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Trump will then head for France tomorrow to take part in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

The massive allied invasion led to the end of World War Two.