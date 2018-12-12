WATCH LIVE: Former Trump Attorney Sentenced Today

Former Trump personal attorney, Michael Cohen arrived at a New York courthouse with his family Wednesday morning to find out if he will spend several years behind bars. He did not speak to reporters.

Cohen’s defense attorney is pleading for leniency telling the judge inside a New York courtroom his client “came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country” and added that Cohen couldn’t “anticipate the full measure of attack that would be made against him.”

He may receive a lengthy prison sentence in connection with Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election.

Sentencing guidelines called for four to five years and despite his lawyers’ calls for leniency, federal prosecutors argued Cohen deserved a stiff sentence because he wasn’t as forthcoming as he could have been.

He’s pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman who claimed they had affairs with Trump a decade ago.