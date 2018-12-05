WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services For Former President George H.W. Bush

Family, friends, former presidents and foreign dignitaries are preparing to say goodbye to George H.W. Bush on this national day of mourning.

Jenna Bush Hager says the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect for her grandfather all week long.

A memorial service for the nation’s 41st president is set for 11 am Eastern at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

After that, the coffin carrying the former president will be flown back to Texas aboard the plane normally known as Air Force One, but renamed “Special Air Mission 41” for the purpose.

Bush will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston from 7:45 pm Eastern until Thursday at 7 am.

A second memorial service is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m. Eastern at the church.

He will then be taken by motorcade to his presidential library in College Station where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Barbara and their daughter Robin.

Looking forward to being with the Bush family. This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2018