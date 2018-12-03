Watch Live: George H.W. Bush leaves for final trip to Washington D.C.

Monday, the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is heading from Texas to Washington, D.C.

A departure ceremony took place at 11:30am ET in Houston for the 41st president.

The plane is scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, at 3:30pm EST

Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday evening to Wednesday morning followed by a funeral service.

A second service is set to be held for the late President in Texas Thursday, where he will be buried.

The former President died late Friday at 94 years old.

Flags at the U.S. Capitol and White House have been lowered to half staff in his honor.

