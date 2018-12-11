Watch Live: Lawmakers Grill Google CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is on the hotseat testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Google’s data collection practices, user privacy, relationship with China and perceivable political slant will be under the microscope today.

Republicans are expected to press Pichai on their claims that Google has been stifling conservative voices and giving more weight to news stories with an anti-Trump, liberal agenda.

The social media giant has denied the accusation and says he leads the company without political bias.

Google is not a government entity and is not regulated.

Some lawmakers contend that Google manipulates the algorithms used to determine which information in a search is most relevant.

Google was started by two individuals in a garage in 1995 and now it is one of the most powerful companies and information gatherers in the world.