Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in the hotseat testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Google’s data collection practices, user privacy, relationship with China and perceivable political slant will be under the microscope today.

Republicans are expected to press Pichai on their claims that Google has been stifling conservative voices and giving more weight to news stories with an anti-Trump, liberal agenda.

The social media giant has denied the accusation.