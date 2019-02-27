WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen Disbarred and Testifying on Capitol Hill

Two months before he is scheduled to report to prison Michael Cohen is out to make good on a promise that he is done lying and done being loyal to President Trump.

Cohen expects Republicans to question his credibility as he details payments to two women who alleged past affairs with his former boss.

Cohen also reportedly plans to outline what he regards as the president’s history of lying, racism and cheating.

Also, in his testimony today, Cohen is expected to say that Trump knew political adviser Roger Stone was aware of WikiLeaks’ plans to release damaging emails about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Cohen is no longer a practicing attorney. He was disbarred Tuesday when a court here in New York issued a decision “striking” Cohen’s name from the roll of attorneys.

Meanwhile, President Trump will with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today and he’s also busy fighting back against his longtime personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, ahead of Cohen’s public testimony to Congress today.

In a tweet this morning from Vietnam, Trump said, “Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!”

That last comment is a reference to Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, who has a long relationship with Bill and Hillary Clinton.