WATCH LIVE: Nomination Hearing of Attorney General Nominee Bill Barr

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of William Barr to be the next U.S. Attorney General at 9:30 Eastern

The Attorney General-nominee Barr says Congress and the public should see the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Barr will testify before senators today and the Justice Department has released a transcript of his opening statement.

Barr says Mueller should be allowed to finish his work and argues that the nation needs a credible resolution of issues related to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr has been critical of the Russia investigation and Mueller is required to submit his findings to the attorney general.

Democrats have raised concerns about the Trump administration redacting key findings in the Mueller report.

Barr was an attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.