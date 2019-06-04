WATCH LIVE: President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May Hold Joint Presser

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump are holding a joint news conference in London.

Trump cited this week’s 75th anniversary of D-Day, the allied invasion of Normandy, France.

The massive military operation led to the end of World War Two.

Trump said the allied invasion rescued civilization in the world.

May noted that the invasion solidified the deep-rooted ties between the U.S. and Great Britain. Trump thanked Britain for assistance in the fight against ISIS and the effort to keep Iran from getting nuclear weapons.