WATCH LIVE: President Trump Announces Run for Second Term in Orlando

President Trump holds a rally in Orlando, Florida where he will officially announce his 2020 presidential campaign.

He will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and several members of his family and 2016 campaign staff.

Thousands of supporters have waited more than 40 hours to see the president announce he is running for re-election.

The incumbent has a huge advantage when running for a second term. Only two incumbent presidents failed to be re-elected, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.