Watch LIVE: President Trump Arrives in UK

All eyes are on London as the President and First Lady Melania Trump kick off a three-day state visit.
Air Force One touched down around 6:30 AM Eastern Time.
Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family will soon welcome the couple at Buckingham Palace.
The Trumps will have a private lunch with the Queen before heading to Westminster Abbey to place a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown.
The Queen will host a formal banquet tomorrow evening.
Meanwhile, as Trump was wheels down in London, he was Tweeting:
Thank you! https://t.co/hm6RXLeWpp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019