Watch LIVE: President Trump Arrives in UK

All eyes are on London as the President and First Lady Melania Trump kick off a three-day state visit.

Air Force One touched down around 6:30 AM Eastern Time.

Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family will soon welcome the couple at Buckingham Palace.

The Trumps will have a private lunch with the Queen before heading to Westminster Abbey to place a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown.

The Queen will host a formal banquet tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, as Trump was wheels down in London, he was Tweeting: