WATCH LIVE: Rescue After Bridge Collapse in Italy, 22 Dead

Italian officials say at least 22 people are dead after a huge section of a bridge collapsed in the northern city of Genoa.

The section of the motorway bridge fell 300-feet during a strong storm onto buildings and railroad tracks below.

The bridge is part of a toll road that runs into the city.

Italy’s transport minister called the collapse an enormous tragedy.

Emergency crews are on the scene and there are fears many more may have been killed or injured.

