WATCH LIVE: Sen. John McCain Honored at U.S. Capitol

The casket carrying the late John McCain has arrived at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional leaders are greeting members of Senator McCain’s family and will host a formal ceremony at 11 o’clock, Eastern time.

McCain will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda and a public viewing will start this afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence will also make remarks. President Trump was not invited.

Members of the House and Senate, governors, Cabinet secretaries and the Joint Chiefs will attend the ceremony.

The Arizona Republican died this past Saturday at the age of 81.

A memorial service will then be held before he is laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Sunday.

