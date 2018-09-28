Watch LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee Vote on Judge Kavanaugh Moved to 1:30

A Senate committee vote has been moved to 1:30 this afternoon on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Judiciary Committee met at 9:30 am Eastern and voted on a motion to have Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge subpeoned.

The accuser Dr. Christina Blasey Ford alleged that Judge was in the room during the alleged assault. He submitted a letter last night to the committee.

New #Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge letter – obtained by FOX – on why he didn’t want to testify as a recovering alcoholic and cancer survivor, and says he never saw Judge Kavanaugh act in the manner Dr. Ford describes. pic.twitter.com/sLLqIDd7Fn — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) September 28, 2018

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The Republican labeled a crucial swing vote simply said “I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh” this morning. A Senate committee is expected to vote this morning on the nomination of Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After the committee votes, the plan is to hold a procedural vote on the Senate floor tomorrow and hold the final vote early next week, possibly by Tuesday.

