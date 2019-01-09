Watch Live: Trump speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans President Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday after a meeting at the White House with Senate Republicans. He said that Republicans are “united”on the border-wall issue and “want safety for our country.” SHARE RELATED CONTENT Trump walks out of meeting with top Dems calling it “total waste of time” Woman escorted from FLL airport after calling employee a rapist Miami Heat fan arrested after running on court during game Trump threatens to cut off federal funding for California wildfires Parents Of South Florida Teen Who Died In Fiery Car Crash Suing Tesla Governor Ron DeSantis Nominates Judge Barbara Lagoa to Florida Supreme Court