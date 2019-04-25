[Watch] Maren Morris #TBT Is A Special “My Church” Moment

View this post on Instagram

damn. someone unearthed this from 2015 when I played My Church for the first time live. i had just written it and had a show at the Bluebird with @ryanhurd and our friends. before it went to Spotify, before i signed a record deal. hell, this was when Ryan and i weren’t even dating yet. if I could tell this girl back then what would happen to her because of this song, she would have probably told me to f*** off. life is much different now since that day, but I wouldn’t change a move or a misstep cause I’m so damn happy right now. 🙌🏼💒