Here in America and especially South Florida we don’t need a huge fire to destroy our buildings…we blow them up on purpose.
Old South Shore Hospital on Miami Beach was imploded by a construction crew shortly after 10 a.m., Tuesday.
After the controlled explosions, all that was left was rubble.
Construction crews will remove the old debris to make way for construction of a new high-rise condominium building.
WATCH: Miami Beach Hospital Imploded
