A teaser for the new Aladdin movie has been released. It will feature movie stars Will Smith as Genie and a cast that includes: Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Aladdin fans will need to wait until late spring to see the movie as it is scheduled to hit theaters May 24, 2019. In the meantime, enjoy the tease!

