Watch now: Kane Brown unveils new live performance of his latest single, “Good as You”

The romantic "Good as You" will be Kane Brown's second single from his #1 album, Experiment.

You can check out a live performance video of “Good as You” on YouTube, as Kane becomes the first country artist ever featured on the Vevo X series.

Meanwhile, the Georgia native’s triple platinum “Heaven” finishes 2018 as the overall #1 on country radio, according to both Billboard and Mediabase.

The “Lose It” hitmaker will welcome 2019 with two performances on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. You can tune in to watch December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.