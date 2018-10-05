Watch now: Newcomer Travis Denning takes on George Strait’s “I Can Still Make Cheyenne”

Mercury NashvilleNewcomer Travis Denning has his first top forty country hit with his debut single, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs.” The song tells the classic tale of a teen getting into some minor mischief with a fake ID.

But if you’d like to see an even more traditional side of the new artist from Warner Robins, Georgia, you can check out his just-released cover of a George Strait classic. Wearing his signature cap from Bass Pro Shops, Travis accompanies himself on guitar, delivering “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” in an empty room without a mic.

You can watch his take on the top five hit from 1996 in the video above. Later this month, Travis heads out on the Hallelujah Nights Tour with LANCO.

