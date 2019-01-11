Watch now: Tim McGraw gets nostalgic in new “Thought About You” video

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Tim McGraw put out his current hit “Neon Church” back in October, he also released another song called “Thought About You.” Now, he’s made a lyric video to match.

“It might be a loved one you saw yesterday,” he continues, “an old friend you haven’t spoken to in years or someone you know you’ll never see again.”

The lyric video marries the song’s words to a series of snapshots taken through the years. If you look closely, you’ll occasionally spot Tim and some other familiar faces.

You can check out the new lyric video below. “Thought About You” is one of the tracks from Tim’s forthcoming new album, expected sometime in 2019.

