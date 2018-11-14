Watch now: Winning a CMA Award? LANCO would need to get a trophy case first

ABC/Image Group LALANCO is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, and lead singer Brandon Lancaster says he can barely handle the fact that they’re nominated, let alone imagine actually winning.

“It does sound cliche but really, we’re new to the scene. Last year, going to the CMAs, we were just happy to be there and this year, to have a nomination and to be in the category we’re in and to see the other artists that are in there, it’s incredible,” he tells ABC Radio. “We’re honored.”

“Winning it? I don’t even know…my mind, it goes there sometimes, [but] I almost push it off,” he laughs. “I’ll clear some room in my trophy case. I don’t have a trophy case! I would GET a trophy case!”

But if the “Born to Love You” hitmakers don’t go home with the Vocal Group of the Year Award, Brandon says he’d be O.K. if a certain other nominee in the category wins instead.

“I probably have the closest personal ties to Old Dominion,” he tells ABC Radio. “We’ve played bars with them and watched them kinda go on the same journey that we have and [we’ve] written with those guys.”

“They’ve worked so hard and really, they deserve it,” he adds. “The hard work has just paid off so I would like to see them get it, for sure.”



To see if either LANCO or Old Dominion take home the trophy, tune in to the CMA Awards this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

