WATCH: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Plane Aborts Landing in Australia

A plane carrying Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant, had to abort its landing in Sydney today because another plane was on the runway.

The pilot of the Qantas jetliner was forced to pull up moments before the scheduled landing because the other plane was taking too long to clear the runway.

The royals’ plane landed safely on a second approach.

Video shows moment plane carrying Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan is forced to abort landing as it carries the royal couple from Tonga to Australia. https://t.co/QDoXucS1ph pic.twitter.com/7LwCS9hor2 — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were returning to Australia after they visited Tonga on their 16-day South Pacific tour.

Harry and Meghan are back in Sydney to watch the Invictus Games on Saturday.