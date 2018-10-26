WATCH: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Plane Aborts Landing in Australia

A plane carrying Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant, had to abort its landing in Sydney today because another plane was on the runway.
The pilot of the Qantas jetliner was forced to pull up moments before the scheduled landing because the other plane was taking too long to clear the runway.
The royals’ plane landed safely on a second approach.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were returning to Australia after they visited Tonga on their 16-day South Pacific tour.
Harry and Meghan are back in Sydney to watch the Invictus Games on Saturday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

DOJ: Suspect Arrested in Connection with Devices Sent to Top Democrats FBI: Two More Suspicious Packages Found, One Addressed to Sen. Cory Booker Chelsea Clinton May Consider Run For Office FBI: Eleventh Package Found Addressed to NJ Sen. Cory Booker The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/26/18 Couple plunges to death at Yosemite National Park
Comments