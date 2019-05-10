Watch: Quick thinking school bus driver saves student’s life

A school bus driver is being held a hero after her quick thinking prevented a high school student from being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The incident occurred on April 26th in the Norwich City School District.

Video shows the student walk to the front of the bus as the school bus comes to a stop. The bus driver then opens the doors for the student and the student begins to walk off of the bus. The bus driver then grabs the student by the book bag and prevents him from fully exiting the bus as a speeding vehicle passes by in the same moment.

“Samantha did an outstanding job,” said NCSD Transportation Supervisor William Loomis said of the bus driver. “All of our drivers undergo continuous training so they’re prepared to handle situations like this.”

Officials also hope that this video and others like it will show the public the potential dangers of speeding around stopped school buses.