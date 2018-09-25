WATCH: Trump Live Speech at UN

President Trump is taking to the world stage on Tuesday to deliver his address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It is his second time addressing the body since taking office.

Senior administration officials previewed the president’s speech on Monday, saying Mr. Trump would discuss topics including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Iran and the theme of “sovereignty.”

In the year since his last address, the president has taken a soft stance at times towards North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while blasting America’s closest allies.

