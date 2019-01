A UCLA gymnast’s floor routine is going viral. Katelyn Ohashi scored a perfect 10 over the weekend at a competition in Anaheim, but the video of her performance has earned over 16 million views on Twitter. Ohashi says the floor routine is her time to party.

Ohashi’s Michael Jackson-inspired choreography, crowd engagement and flawless aerial moves seem to have everyone talking, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, who called it fantastic.