WATCH: UCLA Gymnast’s Amazing Floor Exercise Goes Viral

A dynamic UCLA gymnast’s floor routine is going viral.

Katelyn Ohashi scored a perfect 10 over the weekend at a competition in Anaheim, but the video of her performance has earned over 16 million views on Twitter.

Ohashi says the floor routine is her time to party.

Before she entered college, Ohashi had an Olympic dream which was shattered by body shaming, injury and unhappiness.

Ohashi’s Michael Jackson-inspired choreography, crowd engagement and flawless aerial moves seem to have everyone talking, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, who called it fantastic.