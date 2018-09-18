Watch: Woman in mysterious doorbell ringing case speaks out

The woman at the center of the doorbell mystery that rocked the nation is speaking out almost a month after the video of her shackled escape went viral.

The 32-year-old woman who has only identified herself as Lauren spoke with Inside Edition about her former boyfriend Dennis Collins who shot and killed himself five days after the video went viral and her various attempts to escape him.

Lauren told Inside Edition that Collins bound her head and feet together with restraints and raped her before she was finally able to escape.

She says the doorbell video may have saved her life.

