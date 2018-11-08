We Saw It, We Loved It! Check Out Our Review Of “The Grinch” In Theaters This Weekend!

Will this be the year that The Grinch actually RUINS Christmas for the people of Whoville?

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic.

We saw the premiere and had some great reviewers who had a lot to say about the movie!