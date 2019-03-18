Wellington Polo Mogul Attorney Asks Judge to Reduce his DUI Manslaughter Sentence

A Palm Beach County judge will rule next month in John Goodman DUI manslaughter case after his attorney requested a sentence reduction today from 16 to 11 1/2 years.

Judge will rule by April 4th in John Goodman case. Today his attorney requested a reduced sentence. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/QvCOWlVofg — Tania Rogers (@TaniaRogerswptv) March 18, 2019

Goodman was druck behind the wheel of a car that crashed into 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson in 2010 causing his vehicle to veer into a canal where he drowned. Wilson’s family addressed the court today in opposition of reducing his sentence by nearly five years.

Prosecutors argued Goodman’s 16-year sentence is already less than the 30-year maximum he could’ve received, and therefore should not be reduced.

He was convicted initially in 2012 of DUI manslaughter and again in 2014 after a retrial.

In February 2018, the Florida Supreme Court denied Goodman’s appeal to overturn that sentence.

Judge Colbath said he will rule on the motion by April 4.