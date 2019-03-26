West Boynton Teen Sentenced to 50 Years For Raping his Neighbor, Then Offering to Make it Up to Her

A 19-year-old convicted of raping his neighbor in West Boynton Beach and then offering to do work around her house to make it up to her is being sent to prison for 50 years. Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Adam Walding guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary in October when he was 18.

A judge sentenced him to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

Prosecutors say Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor’s house in October 2017, and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes.

She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

Then, he reportedly offered to do yard work or odd jobs around the house to make it up to her.

She she declined. Prosecutors say he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left she called 911.