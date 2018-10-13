The Florida Department of Health says it has detected traces of the West Nile virus in Pahokee, Florida. The announcement was made Friday just weeks after it was detected in Belle Glade and Jupiter Farms.

Though there have been no human cases of the virus in Florida since 2011, authorities are advising residents to take precautions against mosquitoes

by draining standing water around their property, using mosquito repellent containing DEET and making sure their doors and windows are properly screened in.

The post West Nile Virus Detected in Palm Beach County appeared first on 850 WFTL.