West Palm Beach officials to break ground on the next phase of the multi-block project

On Monday, May 13th West Palm Beach City leaders and construction crews will discuss Clematis Streetscape Phase II goals and project timelines as they break ground on the next phase of the multi-block project.

The multiphase project began in 2018 with improvements to the 300 block of Clematis Street and Phase II will include similar adjustments to public spaces on the 100 and 200 blocks of the iconic street.

Construction is scheduled to run from mid-May to December of 2019, and is expected to finish just in time for the holidays.

Improvements include wider sidewalks with more shade trees, narrowed traffic lanes and a curbless street design, to allow for an easier and more enjoyable pedestrian experience along the award-winning corridor.

During the groundbreaking and press conference, Mayor Keith A. James, project coordinators and construction crews are expected to update the public on Phase II goals and timeline for next steps and completion.

The Clematis Streetscape project is one of several joint projects between the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

The project was designed with quality of life at the forefront and to ensure that the City’s downtown core evolves with the needs of residents, merchants, and visitors.

For more information on the Clematis Streetscape project, please visit wpb.org/clematis, call 561-822-2222, or plan to attend the public meetings. T