West Palm Beach plays ‘Baby Shark’ on loop to drive homeless people away

Officials in West Palm Beach have found a creative new way to drive homeless people away which includes the children’s song “Baby Shark.”

The extremely popular but also repetitive song can be heard playing on loop all night long around the city’s Waterfront Lake Pavilion.

In addition to “Baby Shark,” the city is also playing another children’s hit, “Raining Tacos.”

West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell told The Palm Beach Post that they are trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Pavilion.

“People are paying a lot of money to use the facility. Thousands of dollars,” Rockwell told The Palm Beach Post. “We want to make sure people paying this money had a facility that was clean and open and continue to use it in the future.”

The city expects the event space to make about $240,000 this year.

According to reports, the loop of “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” is a temporary measure to keep homeless people off the patio as the city moves to formalize hours for the facility in an effort to make trespassing laws easier to enforce.

This story is developing.