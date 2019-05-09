WH: Trump to Nominate Shanahan as Defense Secretary

According to the White House, President Trump is about to nominate his second secretary of defense.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Patrick Shanahan is the president’s pick.

The 56-year-old Shanahan, who is a former Boeing executive, has been leading the Pentagon as acting secretary since the beginning of the year, despite having little prior experience in government.

President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan as Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/RaOXb09qMr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 9, 2019

Sanders says, “Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job.”

Shanahan issued a statement saying that he is “honored” to be selected permanently for the post. It reads in part, “If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy. I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe.”

The Department of Defense’s inspector general cleared Shanahan last month of allegations that he violated ethics agreements by promoting Boeing after he had left the company.

He replaces former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a retired Marine general who quit last December after disagreeing with Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria.