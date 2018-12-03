WH: US & China agree not to raise tariffs in January 2019

President Trump and China’s Xi reached a 90-day ceasefire in the ongoing trade dispute that has been threatening world economic growth.

The resolution reportedly came after a dinner meeting Saturday between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement Saturday calling the meeting “very successful.”

Furthermore, Sanders went into detail about the accomplishments of the meeting.

Sanders confirmed that President Trump has agreed that on January 1, 2019, he will leave the tariffs on $200 billion worth of product at the 10% rate, and not raise it to 25% at this time.

In exchange, China has agreed to start purchasing agricultural products from U.S. farmers “immediately.”

Sanders also praised President Xi, for his “wonderful humanitarian gesture,” after he agreed to designate Fentanyl as a Controlled Substance, meaning that people selling Fentanyl to the United States will be subject to China’s maximum penalty under the law.

President Trump and President Xi have agreed to begin negotiations with 90 days to reach an immediate agreement.

However, if an agreement is not reached by the end of the 90 days, the 10% tariffs will be raised to 25%, the White House confirms.